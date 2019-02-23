Katie swaps hospital bed for catwalk
Video

Katie, an aspiring model from Runcorn, has made her debut on the London Fashion Week catwalk.

The 11-year-old, who has already done photoshoots for several high street brands, has cerebral palsy.

She has already overcome a lot of hurdles in life, including several operations and weeks of bed rest.

Katie hopes her experiences and positive attitude can help others going through a tough time.

