Hub for male domestic abuse victims opens
Paul Lavelle: Domestic abuse support hub for men opens

A new hub offering support to men who have suffered domestic abuse has opened in Wirral.

The centre in Rock Ferry has been opened by a charity set up in memory of Paul Lavelle, who was killed by his girlfriend Sarah Lewis in May 2017.

It will be home to a manned support line to begin with, though the charity hopes to expand it to make a place of safety where men can stay in the future.

