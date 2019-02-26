Media player
Paraplegic Chester man joins British motorsport team
A biker who was left paraplegic when he was seriously injured in a motorbike crash has said joining the British disabled motorsport team has been a "dream".
Rob Skupski, from Chester, was seriously injured in 2015 and now uses a wheelchair.
After an assessment at Brands Hatch in 2018, the 31-year-old was invited to join Team Brit, which hopes to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in the future.
He said it had been "a dream to race on a track".
