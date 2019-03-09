Puppy recovers from 'horrific abuse'
Video

A puppy who suffered some of the "worst abuse" a vet had ever seen is now ready to become a family pet, say staff at the Freshfields Animal Rescue in Liverpool.

The 10-month-old Staffie cross had been subjected to horrendous burns and showed obvious signs of malnourishment.

  • 09 Mar 2019
