Video
Rio Ferdinand and Olly Murs pick Premier League poetry winners
Pop star Olly Murs and former footballer Rio Ferdinand have picked a poem about diversity by a class of five-year-olds as the winner of a national competition.
The pupils at St Finbar's Catholic Primary School in Liverpool beat 25,000 entries to be named the winners of the Premier League's Writing Stars with a poem called 'Being Different'.
25 Mar 2019
