Wirral parents' YouTube TV channel attracts 200k viewers
A mother and father who created a YouTube channel for toddlers have seen it grow an audience of over 200,000 subscribers.
Christian and Amalie Hughes, of Wirral, started Toddler Fun Learning in 2012 after becoming frustrated with the current offerings available for two and three-year-olds.
The channel, which has just been bought by a global entertainment company, is now based at Liverpool's Baltic Creative hub and has a team of more than 20 people working on design, music and technology.
27 Mar 2019
