A man has written to his adopted mother to thank her for being his mum "by choice" this Mother's Day.

Dan Coole, from Runcorn, Cheshire, was adopted by his biological aunt and uncle when he was one.

In an emotional letter, he tells Jan she "gave up part of her world" so he could have the "best shot at life".

He also apologises for times when he rebelled and told her she could never be his mum.

"You always have been, and you always will be, my mum," he wrote.