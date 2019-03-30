Media player
Road safety campaign 'in memory of mum' after cycle death
Two children, aged 10 and 11, whose cyclist mum was recently killed in a crash are campaigning for road safety in her memory.
Clare Killey was a fanatical cyclist, riding 6,000 miles on her bike last year. She and her friend Tony Cope died as a result of the collision near Liverpool airport.
James and Annabel were back on their bikes within days of her death, determined not to lose their mum's passion for cycling.
30 Mar 2019
