Jury discharged in National Action trial
A man who plotted the murder of an MP will not face a retrial for membership of a banned neo-Nazi group.
Jack Renshaw, from Skelmersdale in Lancashire, bought a machete to kill Labour's Rosie Cooper and a police officer against whom he had a grudge.
The 23-year-old admitted preparing an act of terrorism but denied membership of National Action.
After a seven-week retrial, the Old Bailey jury said it was unable to reach a unanimous or majority verdict.
02 Apr 2019
