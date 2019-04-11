Injured fan thanks supporters

Media player
Liverpool fan Sean Cox thanks his supporters
A Liverpool fan who was left with a serious brain injury in an attack outside Anfield has thanked the public for their support.
Sean Cox, 54, raised his thumb and said "thank you" in a short video to all those who have supported him and his family since he suffered the life-changing injuries last year.
He was attacked by a Roma fan before a Champions League semi-final tie in April 2018.
The video, taken as Mr Cox continues his rehabilitation in hospital in Ireland, comes ahead of a high-profile benefit match for him in Dublin on Friday night.
11 Apr 2019
