Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prisoners help transform 'filthy' Liverpool jail
Inmates at a prison in Liverpool have been cleaning and painting in order to transform what were described as "filthy" conditions.
Prisoners at HMP Liverpool were trained as joiners, painters and industrial cleaners and earned qualifications while improving their surroundings.
One prisoner who helped the project said it was "like being in a different jail".
-
11 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-47902272/prisoners-help-transform-filthy-liverpool-jailRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window