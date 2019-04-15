Media player
Hillsborough disaster survivors recall memories from the day
Three men who witnessed the 1989 Hillsborough disaster have recalled their memories as survivors and families of the victims marked 30 years since the tragedy.
Ninety-six people were killed in the stadium crush during an FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.
BBC reporter Mark Edwardson and friends Billy Nodwell and John Traynor were present on the day and have been describing their experiences.
Mr Edwardson said he still thinks about what he saw every day.
15 Apr 2019
