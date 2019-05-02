Video

A grenade was destroyed in a controlled explosion after being hidden under a car as part of a gangland feud in Cheshire.

William Jones, 29, was convicted at Liverpool Crown Court of conspiracy to possess an explosive device after his DNA was found on the grenade.

It was planted under a car in Warrington to send a message to a rival gang, police said.

The would-be targeted attack was part of a series of skirmishes after officers smashed a drugs ring.