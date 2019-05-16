Media player
Kitty's Launderette: Everton community puts spin on wash-day
A not-for-profit launderette has opened in Liverpool where people can do their washing and also attend arts and social events.
The Everton facility is named after a woman known as the "saint of the slums".
Kitty Wilkinson opened Britain's first public washhouse on Upper Frederick Street, Liverpool in 1842.
She also took in homeless children and taught that cleanliness was the main weapon against disease.
