Man tells of Merseyside train ordeal before police and nurse help
A man has described the moment he tried to jump off a train in Merseyside before being rescued by police and a mental health nurse.
The man, who preferred to remain anonymous, praised a scheme that sees mental health professionals accompany police officers at incidents.
The project aims to save time and free up police resources, while providing extra reassurance to people in need.
The man said: "I feel much better now. They calmed me down."
28 May 2019
