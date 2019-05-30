Media player
Humpback whale show lights up Liverpool Docks
A humpback whale has been lighting up the waters of Liverpool Docks as part of a festival.
Projected on to a 50ft (15m) fountain for the River City Festival, the six-minute show, called Whale Song, comes with a soundtrack of cetacean calls.
It will be shown after sunset at the docks until Sunday.
30 May 2019
