Whale in Liverpool Docks
Humpback whale show lights up Liverpool Docks

A humpback whale has been lighting up the waters of Liverpool Docks as part of a festival.

Projected on to a 50ft (15m) fountain for the River City Festival, the six-minute show, called Whale Song, comes with a soundtrack of cetacean calls.

It will be shown after sunset at the docks until Sunday.

  • 30 May 2019
