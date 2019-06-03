Crowds toast Liverpool FC champions

Media player
Thousands enjoy Liverpool's Champions League victory parade
Thousands of Liverpool fans gathered to celebrate the club's historic Champions League win at a parade through the city.
Jurgen Klopp's team were crowned champions of Europe for a sixth time when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid, on Saturday.
03 Jun 2019
