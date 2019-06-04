Media player
Lily Parr: Statue of first star of women's football unveiled
A statue of the first star of women's football has been unveiled at the National Football Museum in Manchester.
Lily Parr from St Helens played in the first ever women's international almost a century ago and was winger for Preston's Dick, Kerr Ladies from age 14.
She scored nearly 1,000 goals over 32 years and later worked as psychiatric nurse.
04 Jun 2019
