Chick-hatching in schools 'should stop'

Video

An animal welfare charity has been "inundated" with ill and deformed chicks from failed hatching projects and has called for schools to stop the practice.

Warrington Animal Welfare's Jacquie Atherton said the schemes, which are listed as an example of a practical lesson in the non-statutory part of the Year 5 science curriculum, are harder than they look and that mother hens rotate the eggs stop the chicks sticking to them.

The Department for Education said schools should only offer the projects "if they can ensure the welfare of both animals and pupils".