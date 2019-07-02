Video

Young musicians in Liverpool have been learning from Mercury Prize-nominated rapper Loyle Carner.

The Levi Music Project, which helped boost production skills and self-confidence, finished with performances at one of the city's largest music festivals, Sound City.

The artists performed their own songs and banded together as a group ahead of the rapper's performance on the main stage.

Luisa Pimental said it was "boss" and "a mad experience".

The production studio built for the project is open to the local community to encourage more young talent.