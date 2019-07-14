Media player
Scarecrow cop slows speeding drivers
A scarecrow "police officer" with a speed camera is proving successful at getting drivers to slow down.
Edie Pope, a parish councillor in Lydiate, Merseyside, said she decided to make the bogus bobby after noticing some motorists were failing to observe a cut in the speed limit from 60mph to 40mph.
Merseyside Police said the scarecrow was not unlawful and the force had no issue with it "if it helps slow motorists down".
14 Jul 2019
