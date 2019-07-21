Lego life-size 'animals' on show at Knowsley Safari
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lego life-size 'animals' on show at Knowsley Safari

More than 80 life-size Lego statues of animals have gone on display at Knowsley Safari in Merseyside.

Workers took about eight months to make the sculptures from more than a million bricks.

It is the latest display of Lego animal statues made for nature reserves and runs until 2 September.

  • 21 Jul 2019
Go to next video: 'I dream in Lego'