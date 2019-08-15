Video

A major blaze has destroyed parts of the 53° nightclub in Liverpool city centre.

The roof and floors collapsed in the Berry Street fire at about 04:45 BST.

Local residents and businesses were told to keep doors and windows closed because of the extent of the smoke.

The club is close to the City of Liverpool College, where students had hoped to pick up their A-level results.

Video courtesy of @LiverpoolTweeta