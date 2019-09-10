Video

A 5,000 sqm artwork has been unveiled near a beach on Merseyside.

To The Moon in New Brighton is by Switzerland-based Saype, who started his career as a graffiti artist and now specialises in large images which can be seen from above.

He recently completed a work near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The Wirral piece took five days to create and the unveiling has been timed to coincide with the Tour of Britain, which passes through New Brighton on 11 September.