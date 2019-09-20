Stand-up comic's riposte to disability trolls
Comedian with cerebral palsy hits back against online trolls

Comedian Laurence Clarke, who has cerebral palsy, has turned negative online comments over his fitness to be a parent into a source of material for his latest stand-up routine.

Manchester-born Laurence, who lives in Liverpool, suffered from trolls who saw a TV documentary on him and cast doubts about his ability to be a dad.

The father-of-two now incorporates one-liners from his wise-cracking sons in his stage show to respond to negative social media posts.

