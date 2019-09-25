Motorway bridge inspires Tate Britain exhibition
A life-sized replica of a motorway bridge in Cheshire is the focal point of an exhibition by a Turner Prize-winning artist at Tate Britain.

Mark Leckey from Ellesmere Port said he played under the M53 bridge near as a home as a child and had a "supernatural" experience there.

O' Magic Power of Bleakness runs until 5 January.

