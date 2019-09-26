Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Boaty McBoatface' ship named after Sir David Attenborough
The UK's new polar research shop has been officially named after broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.
The Duchess of Cambridge smashed a bottle of Champagne against the ship at a ceremony in Birkenhead.
An online poll had suggested the ship be named 'Boaty McBoatface' - but one of its robotic submarines has been given this moniker instead.
-
26 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-49838818/boaty-mcboatface-ship-named-after-sir-david-attenboroughRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window