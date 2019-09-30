Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mite-ridden fox helped by ambulance staff in Liverpool
A sick fox wandered into the offices of ambulance staff in Liverpool suffering from a condition caused by mites.
They are normally shy creatures but the animal was filmed in the workers' outdoor eating area.
He was later transferred to animal specialists who treated and released him.
30 Sep 2019
