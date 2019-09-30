Fox rescued after brush with ambulance staff
Mite-ridden fox helped by ambulance staff in Liverpool

A sick fox wandered into the offices of ambulance staff in Liverpool suffering from a condition caused by mites.

They are normally shy creatures but the animal was filmed in the workers' outdoor eating area.

He was later transferred to animal specialists who treated and released him.

