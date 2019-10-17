Media player
Chester Zoo recreates forest region of India for lions
Endangered Asiatic lions normally found in India are checking out their new home at Chester Zoo.
Lionesses Kumari and Kiburi, along with male Iblis, all aged 12, have been exploring their sprawling new habitat, modelled on the Gir Forest region of India.
The 5sq km (3sq miles) enclosure at the zoo is the UK's largest habitat for Asiatic lions and comes complete with heated rocks and dens.
17 Oct 2019
