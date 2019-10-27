Media player
Ex-Liverpool player Stephen Darby on fight with 'brutal disease'
An ex-Premier League player has described how he is living with a "brutal disease" with a "terrible prognosis".
Stephen Darby retired last year after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).
Darby, who started his career with Liverpool before playing for Bradford and Bolton, wants to raise money for more research into the disease.
The 31-year-old is supported by his wife Steph Houghton, who is captain of the England women's football team.
