Video
Meet Liverpool's UK Youth Parliament member Eva Carroll
A 17-year-old is calling on more young people to get involved in politics to help bring about positive change.
Eva Carroll, who is the UK Youth Parliament member for Liverpool, has campaigned on issues including the environment and knife crime.
She also launched her own campaign to stop street harassment.
"Everything is affected by politics and we have a responsibility to get involved and campaign for changes we need to see in the world," she said.
21 Nov 2019
