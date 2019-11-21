Video

Children at a Merseyside school have launched a safety initiative in memory of a six-year-old pupil who was struck and killed by a van.

Bobby Colleran died in October 2014 after being hit near his school in West Derby, Liverpool.

Children at Blackmoor Park Infant School and Kindergarten have been carrying out traffic surveys as part of a project to prevent accidents happening.

Bobby's family previously set up The Bobby Colleran Trust to campaign for safer roads outside all schools.