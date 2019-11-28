Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield apologised to the families
David Duckenfield previously admitted his failure to close a tunnel caused the 96 deaths at Hillsborough.
The Hillsborough match commander made his admission while being cross-examined at the inquests in March 2015 when he also apologised to victims' families.
Mr Duckenfield was found not guilty of 95 counts of gross negligence manslaughter in the 1989 disaster following a retrial.
-
28 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-50559257/hillsborough-match-commander-david-duckenfield-apologised-to-the-familiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window