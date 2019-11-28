David Duckenfield admits 'major mistake' that led to the 96 deaths
Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield apologised to the families

David Duckenfield previously admitted his failure to close a tunnel caused the 96 deaths at Hillsborough.

The Hillsborough match commander made his admission while being cross-examined at the inquests in March 2015 when he also apologised to victims' families.

Mr Duckenfield was found not guilty of 95 counts of gross negligence manslaughter in the 1989 disaster following a retrial.

  • 28 Nov 2019