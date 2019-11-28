Video

Margaret Aspinall, chair of the Hillsborough Family Support Group, has spoken of her anger about the clearing in court of Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield.

Her son James died in the disaster at the Sheffield Wednesday ground, in April 1989 and Mrs Aspinall has appealed for the families of the victims to get "some peace".

Mr Duckenfield has been found not guilty of the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans.

The jury reached its verdict after a seven-week retrial at Preston Crown Court.