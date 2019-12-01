Bakery creates insect bread
Cheshire bakery creates bread made with crickets

A bakery is using ground-up crickets in its bread.

Each of the loaves at Roberts Bakery in Northwich, Cheshire, includes more than 300 dried crickets mixed into the flour.

A 2013 UN report suggested eating insects could help boost nutrition and reduce pollution.

