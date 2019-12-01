Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cheshire bakery creates bread made with crickets
A bakery is using ground-up crickets in its bread.
Each of the loaves at Roberts Bakery in Northwich, Cheshire, includes more than 300 dried crickets mixed into the flour.
A 2013 UN report suggested eating insects could help boost nutrition and reduce pollution.
-
01 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-50607139/cheshire-bakery-creates-bread-made-with-cricketsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window