Liverpool v Everton: First film of Merseyside derby proves popular
As Liverpool prepares for the latest Merseyside derby, the BFI has revealed that the first filmed footage of the fixture, captured in 1902, is one of its most popular films online.
The game, played at a sold-out Goodison Park on 27 September 1902, saw Everton run out as 3-1 winners after scoring three goals in the opening 25 minutes.
The BFI's Britain on Film, an online archive of over 10,000 films, has amassed 75 million views since its launch in 2015 and features films from all over the UK.
04 Dec 2019
