A police family liaison officer has pleaded with people not to drink and drive.

Cheshire PC Tony Hayhurst is tasked with informing the families of those who are killed on the roads.

A third of the fatalities he deals with involve drink or drug-driving, he said.

PC Hayhurst has helped launch the force's anti-drink and drug-driving campaigns over the festive season.

He said: "I've got to utter those words. Somebody isn't coming home. Don't be the reason I come knocking on your door."