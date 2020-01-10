Media player
'Why I made my hearing aids bright pink'
A woman has swapped her hearing aids for more visible pink ones in the hope of people asking her questions - so she can educate them.
Kirsty Jade Dix makes videos about her life as a deaf person so others can learn more.
The 19-year-old student, from Southport, Merseyside, said: "Even if they're stupid questions, I'm fine with it because it means that I'm educating that person."
10 Jan 2020
