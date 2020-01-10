Media player
Teenager having seizure saved by gamer 5,000 miles away
The parents of a teenager who suffered a seizure while chatting online have thanked his friend who called emergency services from 5,000 miles away.
Aidan Jackson, 17, was talking to an American gamer from his bedroom in Widnes on 2 January when he had a fit.
His friend, 20-year-old Dia Lathora from Texas, alerted police in the UK.
The first Aidan's parents knew of the emergency was when police and an ambulance appeared at their front door.
