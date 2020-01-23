Video

Film writer and director Chris Butler, who has been nominated for an Oscar, has said anyone who wants to be an animator needs to be prepared for "hard work".

His film Missing Link is up against Toy Story 4 in the Animated Feature category, but Butler, from Maghull, Merseyside, has already beaten it - and Frozen II - to a Golden Globe.

He said he was "shell-shocked" when it was announced as the winner earlier this month - so much so that he cannot remember going on stage to collect the award.

Butler said making animated films was "not easy" and warned that budding filmmakers have to "put in long hours" to make it in the industry.