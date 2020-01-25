Meet the teenager who collects vacuum cleaners
Mathew Lock's passion for vacuum cleaners started at the age of two when he was given a toy one as a gift.

The 15-year-old from Maghull, Merseyside, now has his own business repairing and selling them.

