Meet the teenager who collects vacuum cleaners
Mathew Lock's passion for vacuum cleaners started at the age of two when he was given a toy one as a gift.
The 15-year-old from Maghull, Merseyside, now has his own business repairing and selling them.
25 Jan 2020
