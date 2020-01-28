Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cheshire Police catch 140mph disqualified driver on M62
A driver who reached speeds of up to 140mph while trying to escape from police has been jailed.
Stephen Beaumont, 30, sped along the hard shoulder of the M62 in Cheshire before eventually crashing while trying to do a U-turn into oncoming traffic.
Cheshire Police have released footage of the high-speed chase and its dramatic conclusion on 2 December.
Beaumont, of Beach Road in the Litherland area of Sefton, Merseyside, was jailed for 27 months after being convicted at Liverpool Crown Court of dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.
-
28 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-51286553/cheshire-police-catch-140mph-disqualified-driver-on-m62Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window