Stabbed milkman will be 'back out in the morning'

A milkman who was stabbed by a teenage boy trying to steal a crate from his float after he and his friend were refused a lift, has said the attack will not stop him making deliveries.

Rob Smith was stabbed in the stomach while delivering in Tarporley, Cheshire.

He said he did not realise he had been hurt until he looked at his hand "and it was covered in blood".

However, after he was patched up by paramedics, he wanted to continue his round and said he would definitely be "out there in the morning" as "you've got to get finished".