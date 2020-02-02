Video

A cinema on Merseyside that World War Two forced to close on its opening day is being honoured at the Bafta Awards.

The Plaza in Crosby, run as a community cinema since 1997, originally opened its doors in September 1939.

The team behind it - mostly made up of volunteers - has won a For The Love of Film prize and will attend the glizty Bafta ceremony, which starts at 21:00 GMT.