The community cinema being honoured by the Baftas
A cinema on Merseyside that World War Two forced to close on its opening day is being honoured at the Bafta Awards.

The Plaza in Crosby, run as a community cinema since 1997, originally opened its doors in September 1939.

The team behind it - mostly made up of volunteers - has won a For The Love of Film prize and will attend the glizty Bafta ceremony, which starts at 21:00 GMT.

  • 02 Feb 2020
