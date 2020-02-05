Daughter follows in dad's firefighting footsteps

Video

A firefighter has welcomed his daughter into Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service almost 30 years after he joined as an apprentice.

Jon Stockley, 45, said he was "proud" his 25-year-old daughter Beth wanted to follow in his footsteps.

She said she had "always looked up him" for working in the service.

The duo from Chester were speaking about their apprenticeships during National Apprenticeships Week.