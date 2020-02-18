Media player
Chris Martin: Early recording of Coldplay star to be auctioned
A recording of Chris Martin from when he was only 12 years old is being put up for auction after it was found by an old school friend.
Bus driver Simon Corser, from Chorley in Lancashire, came across a cassette tape featuring the Coldplay frontman while he was looking through a cupboard at his mum's house.
She only bought the recording of the 1989 school musical production because it also featured Simon's flute performance.
The cassette is estimated to fetch up to £600 when it is auctioned on Merseyside on 25 February.
18 Feb 2020
