CCTV captures elephant birth at zoo
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chester Zoo: Elephant's birth captured on CCTV

Cameras at Chester Zoo have captured the birth of an Asian elephant.

The healthy female calf made her arrival at 17:10 GMT on Wednesday following a 22-month pregnancy.

Both calf and mother, 15-year-old Sundara Hi Way, are doing well, a zoo spokesman said.

The calf has yet to be named.

  • 27 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Zoo welcomes endangered baby orangutan