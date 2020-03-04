Coronavirus hand gel firm swamped with orders
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Wirral hand gel firm reports huge rise in demand

A Wirral-based hand gel manufacturer has seen a massive upsurge in trade since the outbreak of the coronavirus, with production going from 100,000 bottles per week to 160,000 each day.

  • 04 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Four ways to protect yourself from coronavirus