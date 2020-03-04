Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Wirral hand gel firm reports huge rise in demand
A Wirral-based hand gel manufacturer has seen a massive upsurge in trade since the outbreak of the coronavirus, with production going from 100,000 bottles per week to 160,000 each day.
-
04 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-51736734/coronavirus-wirral-hand-gel-firm-reports-huge-rise-in-demandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window