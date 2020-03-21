Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'No-one can attend my daughter's funeral'
A mother grieving for the death of her daughter has told how her family will celebrate her life in spite of the funeral restrictions imposed during the coronavirus crisis.
Holly Smallman, 18, who appeared on the BBC TV's Hospital programme, had cerebral palsy, epilepsy and chronic lung disease. She died last week.
-
21 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-51982480/coronavirus-no-one-can-attend-my-daughter-s-funeralRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window