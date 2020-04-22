Video

Hundreds of staff gathered outside Whiston Hospital to applaud an "incredibly popular" orthopaedic surgeon who died after contracting coronavirus.

Sadeq Elhowsh, 58, who worked for St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, died at Whiston Hospital on Monday evening.

The surgeon from St Helens, who had tested positive for Covid-19, spent more than 17 years working for the trust.